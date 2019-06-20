Crews battle Thursday night fire in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Firefighters were on the scene of a Thursday night fire in Clark County.

It happened at a home on 1554 East National Road in Marshall.

Crews from the Marshall Fire Department and the Martinsville Fire Department were able to get the blaze under control.

Officials said the fire was very large, leaving the home a total loss.

A cause for the fire is not clear at this time.

No injuries were reported.