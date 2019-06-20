CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Firefighters were on the scene of a Thursday night fire in Clark County.
It happened at a home on 1554 East National Road in Marshall.
Crews from the Marshall Fire Department and the Martinsville Fire Department were able to get the blaze under control.
Officials said the fire was very large, leaving the home a total loss.
A cause for the fire is not clear at this time.
No injuries were reported.
Related Content
- Crews battle Thursday night fire in Clark County
- Crews battle fire in eastern Vigo County
- Crews battle huge house fire
- Crews battle factory fire in Vincennes
- Crews battle fire in West Terre Haute
- Crews battle fire at Brazil trucking company
- Fire crews battle blaze at Vincennes business
- Crews battle more than fire during winter months
- Crews battle multiple brush fires in West Terre Haute
- Crews battle house fire on Terre Haute's east side
Scroll for more content...