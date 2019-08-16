Walking Trail Project is under construction in Clay City

CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTHI) – Community members in Clay City will soon have the opportunity to walk along the new walking trail.

The walking trail is 1/3 of a mile in total and should be completed by early fall. The trail is located along 7th street.

A pavilion will be located in the middle of the walking trail.

The project is being completed in honor of Dr. Forrest Buell. He donated the land to Clay City before he passed away.

Dave Shuck with Clay City USA said this is the perfect tribute to Buell.