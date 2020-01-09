Crew cleans up known homeless camp under Wabash River bridge

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Ahead of the rain - people cleaned up an area along the Wabash River on Thursday.

People had called officials with concerns about trash under the river bridge in Terre Haute.

It's known to be a homeless camp.

Vigo County Commissioner Brendan Kearns often works with people who are homeless.

He told us he and others let them know there's a clean-up happening ahead of time.

Correctional offenders helped with the clean-up.