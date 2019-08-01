Crew carwash to host fundraiser Saturday for Big Brothers Big Sisters

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Crew carwash is hosting its annual Crew for Kids Fundraiser to support Big Brothers Big Sisters.

On Saturday, Crew will donate 50% of all Ultimate washes from the location at 5010 South US Highway 41. Crew will also be accepting credit and cash donations and will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

“For over 70 years, Crew Carwash has been giving back to our local communities because of all they have given to us,” said Bill Dahm, CEO of Crew Carwash. “We are looking forward to once again partner with Big Brothers Big Sisters to support the children of Indiana.”

Last year, Crew collected more than $94,000 which was shared with all Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies across Indiana.

“Crew Carwash is a valued partner and, simply put, we have been able to reach more kids over the last 10 years thanks to their support through the Crew for Kids event,” said Darcey Palmer-Shultz, CEO of BBBS of Central Indiana. “This is a special day for Big Brothers Big Sisters, and we couldn’t do it without all of the Crew Carwash customers who come out to support local kids.”