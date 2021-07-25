Crew Carwash raises money for Big Brothers and Big Sisters

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Big Brothers and Big Sisters rounded up their crew in what was a sudsy Saturday.

The Crew Car Wash Big Brothers and Big Sisters 12th Annual event took place Saturday.

50% of the donations come off of the ultimate washes and go towards funding Big Brothers and Big Sisters.

Last year, Crew raised over $72,000 for the organization.

This allowed more than 30 kids in the community to join the program and benefit from the one-on-one mentorship.

Crew is hoping to raise even more money for the kids this year.