Crew Carwash kicks off fundraiser for Big Brothers, Big Sisters

TERRE HAUYE, Ind. (WTHI) - You can get a car wash this weekend while supporting Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Wabash Valley.

It's happening at Crew Carwash in Terre Haute.

The fundraiser started Friday morning. The Bigs and Littles of the organization were there.

The business collects donations for the program.

One Little we spoke with says the donations mean a lot to her because it helps her be able to spend time with her Big.

If you couldn't stop by on Friday, you have a chance on both Saturday and Sunday.