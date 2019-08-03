Clear

Crew Carwash hosts 10th annual Crew for Kids fundraiser

Crew Carwash hosted the 10th annual Crew for Kids fundraiser Saturday. It's a way to give back to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Wabash Valley.

Posted: Aug 3, 2019 6:53 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Folks came out to support Wabash Valley kids while making their ride shine.

Crew Carwash hosted the 10th annual Crew for Kids fundraiser Saturday.

Crew donated 50 percent of all works washes and ultimate washes to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Wabash Valley.

Big Brothers Big Sisters helps hundreds of children throughout the community.

The organization pairs kids with adult mentors to help them grow, not only professionally, but personally.

Big sisters in the program said it's events like these that help them do fun things with their littles.

"I think it's important to make a difference in the lives of them, because they're the future, so I think it's good to have an impact on them," said Sydney Allman.

Credit and cash donations were also excepted at the fundraiser.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 83°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
A Great Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Crew for Kids fundraiser benefits Wabash Valley children

Image

Stuff the Bus Campaign

Image

Heavy lift rescue training

Image

IBLC holds town hall meeting

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

State Fair Safety Tips

Image

Local organization celebrates World Breastfeeding Week

Image

Relative of John Dillinger’s wife digs into past of notorious bank robber

Image

Overnight: Clear, but not quite as cool. Low: 62°

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois