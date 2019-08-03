Crew Carwash hosts 10th annual Crew for Kids fundraiser

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Folks came out to support Wabash Valley kids while making their ride shine.

Crew Carwash hosted the 10th annual Crew for Kids fundraiser Saturday.

Crew donated 50 percent of all works washes and ultimate washes to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Wabash Valley.

Big Brothers Big Sisters helps hundreds of children throughout the community.

The organization pairs kids with adult mentors to help them grow, not only professionally, but personally.

Big sisters in the program said it's events like these that help them do fun things with their littles.

"I think it's important to make a difference in the lives of them, because they're the future, so I think it's good to have an impact on them," said Sydney Allman.

Credit and cash donations were also excepted at the fundraiser.