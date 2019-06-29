Creepy crawly fest teaches kids about the great outdoors

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Families enjoyed learning about some critters Saturday.

The 5th annual Creepy Crawly Fest was at Hawthorn Park Saturday afternoon.

Kids got to collect bug samples, and learn about the critters they see in their backyards everyday.

Those at the park said it's always a great time to see the kids learning about the great outdoors.

"Big smiles on their faces, and when we have the animals out at the presentation earlier when hedgehog Hannah came out and the big alligator all of the kids were screaming. It's the best part about these events is to make the kids smile, have a great time and really engage with the great outdoors and wildlife and all," said Laura Maloney with the Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department.

If you missed the fun, there's another upcoming event for the whole family!

Next Saturday, the Vigo County Parks Department is hosting a family day fishing rodeo.