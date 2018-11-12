INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A national credit rating agency is lauding Indiana voters’ ratification of a constitutional amendment that obligates the General Assembly to pass balanced budgets.
Moody’s Investors Service deemed Indiana’s new mandate as “credit positive” in its Weekly Credit Outlook that regularly reviews policy decisions that impact state and national government finance.
The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports Indiana’s measure was the only state finance-related ballot measure to earn a “positive” indication in Moody’s postelection roundup.
About 72 percent of Indiana voters endorsed the measure, which obligates Indiana’s Legislature to pass balanced budgets unless supermajorities of two-thirds of the members of each chamber vote to suspend that requirement.
Moody’s noted Indiana’s mandate means it will no longer stand with Arizona, Vermont and Virginia as the only states lacking an explicit balanced budget requirement.
___
Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com
Related Content
- Credit agency Moody’s lauds Indiana balanced budget mandate
- Balanced budget constitutional change issue awaits voters
- Western Indiana Credit Union
- Indiana voters approve constitutional amendment obligating the General Assembly to adopt balanced budgets
- Indiana House backs mandated training on sexual harassment
- Indiana House backed mandated training on sexual harassment
- Illinois agencies recovering a year after budget impasse
- Indiana agency proposes new animal euthanizing rule
- Mayor Bennett highlights city's balanced budget during state of city address
- Trump signs, lauds tax overhaul, off to Florida for holidays