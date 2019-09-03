Creativity and community, local group hopes to bring people together using art

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local group is combining creativity and community for some monthly fun.

The Wabash Activity Center is hosting 'Listen to Your Art.'

Tuesday was the first class for the club, and they spent their time painting rocks.

In the future, they plan to paint pottery.

It's a simple way for people to get out of the hose and meet new people.

The group's organizer told us she got the idea when she used art to work through the death of her grandma.

"Whenever I would do art at home, it helped me out a whole lot. So, I thought if it helped me this much...amazing what it has done for me, then it might help somebody else too," Aleah Neal said.

There are more events planned. To learn all about them, click here.