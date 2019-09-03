TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local group is combining creativity and community for some monthly fun.
The Wabash Activity Center is hosting 'Listen to Your Art.'
Tuesday was the first class for the club, and they spent their time painting rocks.
In the future, they plan to paint pottery.
It's a simple way for people to get out of the hose and meet new people.
The group's organizer told us she got the idea when she used art to work through the death of her grandma.
"Whenever I would do art at home, it helped me out a whole lot. So, I thought if it helped me this much...amazing what it has done for me, then it might help somebody else too," Aleah Neal said.
There are more events planned. To learn all about them, click here.
Related Content
- Creativity and community, local group hopes to bring people together using art
- Kids and robots: New program hopes to bring out creative side
- Grants awarded to non-profit arts groups
- Local group hopes to help with holiday stress
- Local medical group expands
- Indiana ranks 2nd in the nation in with high child abuse rates, local groups hope pinwheels can bring awareness
- Local groups host community dinner in West Terre Haute
- ISU students team up with local group for community project
- Local group celebrates women's rights
- Local group honors area volunteers