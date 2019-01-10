Clear

Crawford County board to vote to put tax law on next election

The Crawford County board will vote Thursday night to put a tax law on the county's next election as a referendum.

Posted: Jan. 10, 2019 5:59 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Thursday night Crawford County board members will vote on a property tax extension limitation law. 
PTELL for short, the law will be voted on at the Crawford County board meeting. A yes vote would put the law on the county's next election as a referendum.

Crawford County's PTELL was added to the agenda only days ago. News 10 reached out to a number of county board members to speak about the law. However, all declined to go on camera. We also spoke with a number of Crawford County officials. Many shared a concern for needing more time to research PTELL.

The subject is complicated but broken down this is what it does. Government agencies like school corporations and sanitation departments get funding through property taxes. When assessed values go up so can the amount these agencies can ask for.

According to the Illinois Department of Revenue PTELL slows down this amount. This is intended for when property values and assessments increase faster than inflation.

Robinson School superintendent Josh Quick says he has researched the subject for years. He hopes county leaders and voters will do their own research before making decisions.

Quick says, "What I would encourage is a careful approach. To study. Make sure we understand the pros and the cons and the implications. Talk to people from some other counties that have implemented it. To see what the impact has been there."

