Crawford Memorial Hospital restrictions

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - In the Wabash valley, another hospital is tightening visitor restrictions.

Crawford Memorial Hospital in Robinson, Illinois is imposing the changes due to the pandemic.

This means patients in the in-patient wing, obstetrics-gynecological unit, and emergency department will be allowed only one visitor.

This visitor has to be the same during a patient's entire hospital stay.

Surgical patients will not be allowed any visitor with few exceptions.

Anyone under 18 cannot visit the hospital, and anyone with flu-like symptoms will not be allowed to visit.

Everyone will be screened and must wear a face covering.