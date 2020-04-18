Crawford Memorial Hospital to downsize its respiratory care clinic

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley hospital will soon be downsizing its respiratory care clinic.

Officials at Crawford Memorial Hospital made the announcement Friday.

The downsize comes after a low number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the community.

Officials said the move is a sign that measures to stop the spread of the virus are working, but they want to remind you that it's still very important you continue to practice social distancing and self isolation.

Procedures for patients at the clinic will remain the same, despite its downsizing.

Again, this clinic is only for patients who have coronavirus like symptoms.

The clinic will begin the move starting Monday.