Crawford Memorial Hospital staff get the COVID-19 Vaccine

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Crawford Memorial Hospital staff received a late Christmas gift on Sunday.

The pandemic has been tiresome on everyone and finally the time has come for the COVID-19 Vaccine to be distributed and sent out to hospitals all around the globe.

In this phased-plan, hospitals around the country received their first dose of the vaccine, while some are getting their second shipment.

Crawford Memorial Hospital got their first round on Sunday morning, now making them a part of history.