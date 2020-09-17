Crawford Memorial Hospital rolls out COVID-19 hotline

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) -Crawford County has been experiencing a spike in positive COVID-19 cases. However, folks at Crawford memorial hospital say they're keeping up.

They say that's because the number of in-patient cases has been low. During the recent spike, Crawford Memorial Hospital has only had a handful of people who've had to stay the night to be treated. Most folks in the county have been treated by a primary care doctor and released to recover at home.

CEO Doug Florkowski explains, "We've been very fortunate the uptick isn't anything that's not manageable in our eyes. Our providers have done a very good job to manage that on the outpatient side and also on the inpatient side."

Crawford County has had over 300 positive cases of COVID-19. Many of those have been reported in just the last month.

To keep up with the new cases the hospital has started a new COVID-19 hotline.

Here's how it works. If you have an order from a provider you call the hotline. There you can schedule a test. That's it.

Hospital leaders say before the hotline many folks would just show up to the hospital. They hope this will reduce the risk of the spread of the virus.

Florkowski says, "We thought if we had a hotline, one central location where the patient can call in. They can get scheduled wherever that might be to get assessed and potentially an order for COVID testing, that might help streamline that process."

The hotline number is 618-546-2429