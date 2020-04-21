Crawford Memorial Hospital opens drive-thru lab

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Just weeks ago the hospital opened up a new respiratory clinic. This clinic is focused solely on treating COVID-19 patients. The hospital is now downsizing that clinic. Folks at Crawford Memorial say this is due to the low number of COVID-19 cases the county has seen.
The hospital has now opened a drive-through lab at its former south entrance. This lab is meant for anyone who needs to have lab work done. No appointment is necessary and most lab work is available at the drive-through.
Hospital CEO Doug Florkowski believes this will help make sure everyone continues to social distance.
Florkowski says, "We're cutting out the registration process, we're cutting out the possibility of commingling with other patients or passing people in the halls, touching a door handle if you need to use the bathroom, those types of things. So we're cutting out a lot of risk factors to have that procedure done."
