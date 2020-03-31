Crawford Memorial Hospital offers new services to help fight COVID-19

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - One way is to open a new respiratory clinic. The second is beginning to offer telehealth.

The respiratory clinic has opened at the Robinson Rural Health Clinic. Only patients who have respiratory symptoms such as shortness of breath, cough, or fever will be seen. Patients will have to have an appointment and medical professionals will triage patients over the phone.

Crawford Memorial is now also offering telehealth services. This is for all patients of the hospital.

To use the service hospital officials say to contact their medical provider. You can also go to the hospital's website to sign up and get instructions on how to use the service.

Dr. John Sharma says, "It is HIPAA compliant and secure. And what that means is that your conversation with their provider is private and it cannot be breached or seen by a third party."

