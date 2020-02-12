Crawford County sheriff's office gets new rescue vehcile

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Crawford County sheriff's office new Humvee actually began its life in 1986. At first, it was used by the military. Now thanks to the federal 1033 program it will be used to help save lives.

Sheriff William Rutan says, "We have two rivers that run through our county, the Wabash and the Embarrass. Some of the low lying areas around those, when the weather gets bad, rains, snows, whichever. It's just hard to get there."

The humvee has been stripped of its military gear, now leaving plenty of room to help those in need.

In July, Rutan also received an amphibious military surplus vehicle. He says both vehicles will only be used for those vital rescue missions.

Rutan explains, "There's always the concern that a lot of people think, we're trying to militarize our office. Which we're not. The military has equipment to get into some rough areas. And with us being able to acquire that equipment, when the military no longer needs it, is a benefit for the office."

He says importantly both pieces of equipment came at no cost to taxpayers.

Rutan says, "It's invaluable. I can't put a price tag on it. If it saves one life...you know...whats the price tag for that."