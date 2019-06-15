Crawford County hosts Horse Show

Crawford County, Ind (WTHI) - A horse show is coming to Crawford County, Illinois.

The event is taking place at the Crawford County Fairgrounds in Oblong, Illinois.

Events begin at two o'clock Saturday. It is free to watch. Food and drinks are available.

A number of different horse classes will show off their skills.

Laci Pethtel is the president of the Crawford County Saddle Club. She says the event hopes to get young kids, like her daughter, excited about horse riding.