Crawford County health officals stress the importance of social distancing

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - By now you've probably heard the term "social distancing". Crawford County, Illinois health officials say it's a term they want you to take seriously.

Social distancing means staying at home as much as possible. Keep a distance of six feet between you and others. Health officials in Crawford County say this is all to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

They say the health system can not handle a large spike in cases. Keeping the spread of the disease at a low rate will make sure that hospitals across the area can keep you safe.

Joe Kunzelman with Crawford Memorial Hospital says, "If we act now when it's not here we're going to have a much better experience. Not as painful and devastating an experience as we would have if we wait."