Crawford County seeks help with carnival rides

An organization that had planned to supply rides to the fair pulled out Saturday afternoon.

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 5:47 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - It was a rainy Monday morning at the Crawford County fair. But that didn't keep fourth-generation 4-Her Reeve Dennis from enjoying the day.

Dennis says, "Everything. I like doing everything. I love the animals and all that."

When she's not showing her rabbits or prized jellies she enjoys getting on the carnival rides. However, those rides were almost not available.

Fair board vice president Bill Burke explains, "We had a bad start Saturday. It started with a text message that our carnival couldn't come late in the afternoon. That led into two days of trying to get a carnival and get another contract and another deal is done."

Luckily for the fair Bluegrass Carnival rides was in the area. The organization got to setting up Monday morning.

Burke says, "They've been phenomenal to work with. They've bent over backward to help us. Now we're trying to find organizations to help us put the carnival on."

While the rides made it to Crawford County the fair needs extra staff to make sure the rides go smoothly.

Burkey explains, "We don't necessarily need people that can run mechanical rides as much as sitting and watching the young kids get on the blow-ups. Get on some of the other rides."

Crawford County republicans and democrats have stepped up to take two evenings. That leaves three more evenings the fair needs help.

While the fair still needs volunteers, organizers say they are thankful to supply rides this year.

Burke says, "It's been a long two days. Now that it's all finally coming together it's been great."

To help with carnival rides contact the fair office at (618) 592-4121

