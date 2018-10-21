Crawford County community pulls together for mental health awareness day

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI)- Sunday counselors with the Robinson Community School District were in the gymnasium at Robinson High School. One of those being Roselene Quick who has been a counselor for students for five years.

"If you get to know students in the classroom, get to know them during the school day then when the tough situations happen at home whether it be mental illness or just a tragedy in their family, there's always someone there," said Quick.

This time they were not counseling, they were educating. That's as they took part in a mental health awareness day.

It was an event put on by Crawford County Life. Co-chair of the group Gretchen Corn says the goal was to educate and inform the community about why they should step forward if they are suffering.

"But with mental health issues, people are very reticent to talk about it because the stigma associated with it so it’s an issue that can be addressed and should be addressed," said Corn.

There were activities to help those wishing to cope or better understand their condition. Organizers say the most important message is no matter what you are going through, there is always support.

“We have people representing the school district and the health department, the hospital, businesses. We try to get people out from all the organizations just to say we see this is going on and we will support you," said Corn.

If you are suffering from thoughts of suicide help is available. The number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1(800)273- 8255.

If you would like to learn more about Crawford County Life, check out their Facebook page here.