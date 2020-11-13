Crawford County budget thousands of dollars in debt

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Crawford County board has proposed a budget for the year 2020. But, there's a major problem.

"The county budget that was extremely in debt," Larry Dunlap, a Crawford County resident said.

$300,000 in debt. That's what the proposed budget for the county says. Many said this shouldn't be a surprise to the board.

"They act like this is all new information when this has been going on for 6 years," Danielle Von, a Deputy Clerk in the Circuit Clerks office.

But, leaders are looking at making some budget cuts. The biggest one is cutting back on hours for employees of some county offices.

Like the county circuit clerks office.

"It's really unfortunate that it's gotten this far and that we are the ones who have to clean up the mess essentially," Von said.

She says right now, they work 35 hours a week. The board wants to cut that down to just 30 hours a week. Which means a pay cut.

"I just hope that they can find a way where it's fair all across the board," she said.

We did get copies of the county's finance reports for the last 4 years. We plan to reach out to department heads about specific budget concerns.

There is a finance meeting on November 18th. That's where they will finalize the budget before approval.