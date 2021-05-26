Crawford County United Way announces Season of Caring

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - For years the United Way of Crawford County has worked to hold its own Day of Caring. Businesses and organizations bring volunteers together. All to help the community. But being a rural community it's not always easy to bring everyone together.

Barbara Shimer with the Crawford County United Way explains, "We've had a day that we go to Hutsonville. A day we go to oblong. A day we go to Palestine. And a day in Robinson. It's kind of hard sometimes to get those projects scheduled in that concise week."

One thing that did quickly bring volunteers together was the pandemic.

Shimer says, "There were a lot of individual folks who don't work for a large company in the area that still want to help. So we want to give them the chance to be part of that too."

That led to the Crawford County United Way changing things up. This year's Day of Caring is changing to a Season of Caring. Providing help to communities all through the year.

Shimer says, "To see how much volunteerism was in this community and the power of that."

The Day of Caring usually involves some clean-up or painting. During the Season of Caring, the United Way is asking organizations to think of bigger projects that need help. They're also asking folks who want to lend a hand to step forward and sign up.

Shimer says, "We're just looking for people who are willing to do what they can do."

To volunteer: Click Here