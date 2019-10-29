Clear
Crawford County, IL Sheriff's Office warns of gas leak

The Crawford County, Illinois Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a gas leak that's being repaired south of Robinson.

Posted: Oct 29, 2019 5:50 PM
Updated: Oct 29, 2019 6:00 PM
Posted By: Staff Reports

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - The Crawford County, Illinois Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a gas leak south of Robinson.

According to a social media post from authorities made around 4:45pm (central time), there's a gas leak that's being repaired on 1100E. The road has been blocked from 900N to 775N.

The Crawford County Sheriff's Office says people will need to find an alternate route to New Hebron for approximately four to five hours during repairs.

Officials say if you live in this area to close all windows and stay inside. Call 911 if you smell gas in your house.

