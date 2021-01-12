Clear

Crawford County Health Department prepares for mass COVID-19 vaccination distribution

The health department is test running a drive-thru vaccination clinic.

Posted: Jan 12, 2021 6:15 PM
Updated: Jan 12, 2021 7:12 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - On the outside, it doesn't look like much. But the building is key to the health department's COVID-19 vaccination distribution plan.

Crawford County health department director Madelyn Taylor explains, "When we're planning for like flu vaccines or things like that you can just line people up in close proximity. You know and now that's not safe. So we had to find, we had to you know to adapt."

The health department began doing a drive-thru vaccine clinic for front line workers last week. So far the process has gone well.

Taylor says, "I don't know about you but if you tell me I can drive through and not get out of my car to get something done then I'm going to do it. So we thought that might entice some people if they could just drive right up."

In the early stages of distribution, the building is working well. But it's really just a test run. The health department has secured Robinson school's transportation building for mass vaccinations.

Taylor says, "We're going to have checkpoint out there, we're going to have law enforcement directing traffic, and then ems on site. There is a large parking lot which is really what we need."

Folks need fifteen minutes after taking the shot to be monitored for symptoms. That big parking lot will handle that outflow.

Now those who've been on the front line are ready to get the job done.

Taylor says, "It's an overwhelming feeling when we got the vaccine here at the health department. You know there were a few teary eyes because it's just been really difficult on them."

