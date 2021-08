VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - If you are looking for someone to grab some food in Vincennes, you have a restaurant to choose from.

Texas Roadhouse recently opened its doors. The city celebrated on Monday with a ribbon-cutting.

If you want to stop in, they are open from 3 pm to 9:30 pm Sunday through Thursday and from 3 pm to 10:30 pm Saturday and Sunday.

You can find the restaurant at 401 Kimmell Road.