WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A weekend ATV crash in Vigo County ended with one man being airlifted.

It happened on Sunday near Arms Place and Keegan Road in West Terre Haute.

According to the crash report, Anthony McGill crashed into a pole. It says his arm was nearly amputated, he has possible cracked ribs, and both of his legs were broken or fractured.

McGill was airlifted to the hospital.