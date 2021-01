VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - If you live on Terre Haute's southside, you may have noticed a loss of internet and phone services on Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 2:30 near US 41 and 7th Street.

A semi-truck carrying heavy bins of an unknown substance hit the lines above.

Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse told us the load may have been slightly higher than normal, causing the lines to snag.

A nearby car did sustain damage from the fallen line, but no injuries were reported.