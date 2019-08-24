1 person injured in accident on I-70

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- An early morning crash has sent one person to Regional Hospital.
It happened on Interstate 70 in Terre Haute.
Traffic is backed up in this area near mile marker 11.
We spoke with dispatchers and were told this is a result of an accident.
The accident happened around six this morning.
We're told crews will be on the scene for a while.
You'll want to avoid this area.
The Indiana Interstate Highway Traffic conditions reported that the left lane will be closed for four hours due to construction work.
News 10 will keep you updated on this story.
