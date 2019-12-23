Crash knocks down power lines

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Power lines were knocked down in an early morning crash.
It happened at around 3:45 a.m. Monday at Center Street and Voorhees in Terre Haute. That's near Show-Me's.
Three utility poles were damaged.
No injuries were reported.
Duke Energy crews are asking drivers to avoid this area as cleanup continues.
Terre Haute police aren't sure how the crash happened.
