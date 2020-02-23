Clear

Crash involving three semis backs up I-70 for hours

A crash involving three semis in Clark County, Illinois had traffic backed up for several hours into Indiana.

Posted: Feb 23, 2020 10:23 PM
Posted By: Kirsten Wamsley

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - We're learning more about the initial crash on Interstate 70 early this morning that caused traffic to be backed up into Indiana for several hours this afternoon.

It happened just before 5 A.M. about one mile east of Marshall, Illinois. 

According to Illinois State Police, it involved three semis. One of them flipped and lost all the items it was hauling. That's when police say two other semis hit the first one. Those two drivers were taken to the hospital.

The first driver is now facing several charges including improper lane usage, operating a motor vehicle without a CDL, not having a logbook, no medical certificate, and not complying with an out-of-service order. 

