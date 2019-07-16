Crash involving ambulance in Crawford County sends several to the hospital

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Crawford County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash involving an ambulance and a car.

We are still working to gather more information, but here's what we've been able to learn so far.

The crash happened shortly after 6:00 Tuesday central time.

Crawford County dispatchers told News 10 an ambulance and a car crashed on Route 1.

The accident happened about five and a half miles north of the Lawrence County line.

Several people were transported to the hospital.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.