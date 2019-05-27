Clear

Crash involves several parked vehicles

Local man facing drunk driving charges

Posted: May. 27, 2019 5:52 AM
Updated: May. 27, 2019 6:19 AM
Posted By: Rick Rhodes

Blanford, Ind. (WTHI) - A Clinton, Indiana man is behind bars after a Saturday morning crash.

It happened just after Midnight.

Vermillion County dispatch received a 911 call of a traffic accident involving several vehicles at State Road 163 and Jackson Avenue in Blanford.

Oficer's found a pickup embedded in the back of a camping trailer.

The pickup had been traveling east on State Road 163 when it left the road, struck the parked camper and pushed it on top of a pickup that was also parked at a nearby residence.

A fishing boat and a car at the home were also damaged.

The driver, 41-year old David Plunkett of Clinton, was taken to Union Hospital in Terre Haute.

A chemical test of Plunkett's blood showed his blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit at .19%.

