Crash involves several parked vehicles

Blanford, Ind. (WTHI) - A Clinton, Indiana man is behind bars after a Saturday morning crash.
It happened just after Midnight.
Vermillion County dispatch received a 911 call of a traffic accident involving several vehicles at State Road 163 and Jackson Avenue in Blanford.
Oficer's found a pickup embedded in the back of a camping trailer.
The pickup had been traveling east on State Road 163 when it left the road, struck the parked camper and pushed it on top of a pickup that was also parked at a nearby residence.
A fishing boat and a car at the home were also damaged.
The driver, 41-year old David Plunkett of Clinton, was taken to Union Hospital in Terre Haute.
A chemical test of Plunkett's blood showed his blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit at .19%.
