Crash causes power outages

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Duke Energy crews are working to restore power to more than 200 people on the city's east side.

The Vigo County Sheriff's Department tells us a drunk driver knocked down a pole at around 11 Sunday night.

That was on State Road 46 near the Village Quarter apartments.

The outages left Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in the dark.

Duke energy says times of restoration vary, but it could be well into Monday before service was fully restored.

As of 6:00 Monday morning, the sheriff's department tells us if you need to go south on State Road 46, the best way would to be to come off of Hulman Street.