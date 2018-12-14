Crash at State Road 59 and Rio Grande in Brazil causes traffic to be re-routed

Police and emergency crews are on the scene of a serious crash near Brazil.

It happened a little before 5:30 this morning near state road 59 and Rio Grande Road, that's just a little north of highway 40.

A caller to News 10 told us a vehicle was flipped over and engulfed in flames.

We are told that drivers are being re-routed at this location.

Again this is at state road 59 and rio grande - heading north out of brazil.