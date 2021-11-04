ISP: Reckless driving call results in I-70 crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people are recovering and part of a major highway was closed. It came after a crash earlier Thursday night on I-70.

Indiana State Police tell News 10 it started with a call for reckless driving near the 23-mile marker. That's in Clay County. Officials tell us the car made it to the seven-mile marker in Vigo County. That's when it crashed.

Police say two people were transported from the scene with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the crash remains under investigation.

Eastbound lanes were closed as crews cleared up the accident.