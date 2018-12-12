Clear
Crane opens new manufacturing facility

Leaders officially opened the Flexible Manufacturing Complex at Crane Naval base.

CRANE, Ind. (WTHI) - Work on Crane's Flexible Manufacturing Complex has completed. Tom Long has worked at Crane for over 30 years. He says renovations to the facility were sorely needed.

Long says, "These facilities were so bad a few years back we had a colonel that was leaning towards leveling the whole place and getting out of it. Because we didn't have the workload at the time the facilities were in such disrepair."

That disrepair has now been replaced with new equipment. The complex was built in the 1950s. Thanks to renovations it will now give more options for manufacturing.

Commander Mike Garlington says, "It is an updated modern manufacturing facility that allows us to do many different types of ammunition production and quality assurance."

Work is already started at the complex. The first order is recycling old artillery rounds. Workers remove a portion of the explosives in obsolete rounds. That area is then filled with concrete. All to help train new recruits.

Long says, "This is a training round. We have a lot of lower costs. So you get a lot more bang for your buck."

The training round is just one of the jobs worked on in the manufacturing complex. Officials say the expansion is part of an increase in workload.

Garlington says, "We also got the promise of work, which is what we're doing now, which will keep us, will keep us well employed for many years."

Giving job security for those in the Wabash Valley.

