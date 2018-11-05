Clear

Crane naval base to add 387 new jobs

Crane naval base has announced it is adding 387 new positions.

CRANE, Ind. (WTHI) - Lisa Oswald has worked at Crane naval base for four years.

Oswald says, "I was attending college at the University of Wisconsin Stout. And I was applying for the federal pathways position. I ended up securing a position down here."

With just a semester left in college, Oswald made the move to Crane.

Oswald explains, "I knew that I had a calling to serve and I wanted to serve in the best capacity possible. And so getting a job down here in the public affairs office made the most sense for me."

More jobs like Oswald's will now soon be available. Crane navy base has announced 387 new open positions.

Crane business director Dr. Angie Lewis says, "We'll be filling scientist, engineers, technicians, other business professional roles over the course of the next twelve months leading all the way up until the end of September."

Jobs began being available in October. 287 of open positions are professional openings. The remaining 100 openings are for student internships.

Lewis says, "We have a pretty clear three-year plan and we also do strategic planning that looks out five and ten years. And the trend that we are expecting is some continued growth."

Officials with Crane say they expect to continue seeing an increased need for civilian employees. That's good news for people like Oswald.

Oswald says, "This is a phenomenal place to work. Honestly, it's just such a blessing to come to work every day and work alongside people who are as enthusiastic about serving those who serve as I am."

