Crane employee dies during 'routine work operations'

CRANE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Crane Army Ammunition Activity employee has passed away.

According to a press release, the employee died during routine work operations on Naval Support Activity Crane.

They said this was not a result of an accident or work-related injury.

LINK | 'ALL CLEAR' GIVEN AFTER INCIDENT AT NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY CRANE

Officials will not release information about the identity of the employee until their family can be notified.

News 10 spoke with a representative from Crane. She told us they plan to release more information on Wednesday.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of death.