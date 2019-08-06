Clear

Crane employee dies during 'routine work operations'

According to a press release, the employee died during routine work operations on Naval Support Activity Crane.

Posted: Aug 6, 2019 2:07 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

CRANE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Crane Army Ammunition Activity employee has passed away.

According to a press release, the employee died during routine work operations on Naval Support Activity Crane.

They said this was not a result of an accident or work-related injury.

LINK | 'ALL CLEAR' GIVEN AFTER INCIDENT AT NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY CRANE

Officials will not release information about the identity of the employee until their family can be notified.

News 10 spoke with a representative from Crane. She told us they plan to release more information on Wednesday.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of death.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 88°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Overcast
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 86°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Rain moves into the valley.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Back-to-school crosswalk safety

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Scattered showers and thundershowers possible. High: 85°

Image

Bicknell leaders meet to discuss police

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

West Vigo football

Image

THN Football

Image

THS Football

Image

Vincennes University unveils new ag center

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal