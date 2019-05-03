Crane dedicates building to fallen hero

CRANE, Ind. (WTHI) - Lance Corporal Alec Terwiske was killed on September 3rd, 2012. The Marine was serving in Afghanistan. Terwiske was defending his fellow soldiers when his vehicle hit an IED.

Friday morning family members joined military and community members in remembrance. The base dedicated its welcome center in the fallen hero's name.

During the ceremony member's of Terwiske's unit spoke about his bravery in combat. Many said that it was fitting that Terwiske's name would be on a welcome center.

Terwiske's mother Sandy Terwiske says, "He did not know a stranger. Alec loved everybody. He never knew a stranger. He would go out of his way to greet somebody, welcome somebody. He did not know a stranger ever."