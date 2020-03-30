Crane Army Ammunition Activity takes steps to address COVID-19 pandemic

CRANE, Ind. (WTHI) - Army leaders have put employees who are at risk of contracting COVID-19 on a form of administrative leave. This is for folks who cannot work from home.

Those who are still working are being told to social distance and keep hands clean.

Truck drivers who come on base are not allowed out of their vehicles. Crane employees offload ammunition making sure no contact is made from those outside of the base.

As the base restricts it is also preparing for COVID-19. Commander of Crane Army Ammunition Activity Colonel Stephen Dondero says they are already drawing up plans to be ready if the virus is found Crane.

Dondero says, "If we do have a case on the installation we do have the plans in place to deal with that particular facility and those who may have come in contact with those individuals. If it becomes worse we have the ability to shift things around."