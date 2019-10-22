Clear

Crane Army Ammunition Activity recycles dangerous "Yellow D" munition

The munition was used by the Department of Defense for most of the 20th century.

Posted: Oct 22, 2019 6:44 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

CRANE, Ind. (WTHI) - Every day Edward Walden runs a machine called a diffuser. The device takes the fuse off munitions before it is cleaned for recycling. While Walden has only worked at Crane for a few months, he has plenty of experience in the field.

Walden says, "It is special to me because I was an ammunition technician in the Marine Corps. So I handled this stuff all the time and I know if it doesn't work right there's going to be big problems."

"This stuff" is ammonium picrate, commonly known as Yellow D. The dangerous munition once used by the Department of Defense is now being recycled by Crane Army Ammunition Activity.

Corey Hudson with Gradient Technology says "Instead of an open detonation we do a process where we access the projectiles and are able to wash them out."

Once Yellow D is rendered inert it is handled by Crane's partner Gradient Technology. The organization converts the once dangerous munition into usable chemicals.

Hudson says, "It's resold on the open market for various industries. Agricultural and in the chemical field."

All in efforts to help keep mother earth clean.

Hudson says, "It feels very good to know that you're helping to create space for new items that are created and as well as doing it environmentally friendly. That's the only way to do things if it can be done if possible."

Walden explains, "It's a lot of fun just knowing we're doing something for the country."

