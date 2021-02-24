Crane Army Ammunition Activity plans public meeting

CRANE, Ind. (WTHI) - Apache helicopters use 2 point 75-inch rockets. Those rockets have been used by the military helicopter for years.

Crane Army Ammunition Activity commander Col. Stephen Dondero explains, "Some of the earlier models are now obsolete. So the demilitarization of that propellant, this process makes that demilitarization disposal safe."

The rockets have been stored at the base for a while. But the process to remove the propellant from those rockets is new to folks at Crane.

Dondero explains, "You thermally treat it so that it removes the propellant. But it is not in any way shape or form a large modification. It's not adding a building. It doesn't add much at all."

Despite the small physical expansion army officials are planning a public meeting. There, folks will be able to ask questions about what impact it may have on the community.

One of those impacts that are high on the Army's concerns is environmental.

Dondero says, "We are very very sensitive and particular to making sure that we do not damage the environment in any way shape, or form. The process of adding a capability is very very meticulous."

Folks with Crane will meet with residents Thursday night virtually. While the expansion is contained within the base, they look forward to hearing from the community.

Dondero says, "The good side is you get the opportunity to have these kinds of conversations about what it is we do here on the installation."

The meeting will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 February 25th. To attend the Thursday night meeting: Click Here

Meeting ID: 638 568 7897

Passcode: 5Ky9rf