Crane Army Ammunition Activity makes hand sanitizer for the Department of Defense

CRANE, Ind. (WTHI) - Folks at Crane Army Ammunition Activity prepare weapons to help protect American soldiers. You could say their efforts to make hand sanitizer line up with that mission.

The mission came from the United States Joint Munitions Command. The Army is creating hand sanitizer to meet the need of the Department of Defense.

Weeks ago Crane Army Ammunition Activity bought the equipment. They quickly converted an existing building and got crews trained on how to make the sanitizer.

Each day Crane Army Ammunition Activity can make about two thousand gallons of hand sanitizer. The formula they use is approved by the CDC and the World Health Organization.

Army officials say they hope making their own sanitizer keeps the burden off of the public need.

Colonel Stephen Donero says, "If you had asked me a few months ago if I'd be making hand sanitizer, my team would be making hand sanitizer, I'd say 'well probably not. Because it's not in our mission. But if there is a requirement we'll meet it.'"