Crane Army Ammunition Activity finishes two big projects

CRANE, Ind. (WTHI) - Thursday morning folks gathered at Crane. On base, Crane Army Ammunition Activity celebrated the completion of two big projects.

Everyone first gathered at a new receiving building. The building should cut down on the steps needed to handle ammunition. This in turn helps cut down the chances of accidents. It also helps cut down on time getting ammunition where it needs to go.

Then, things moved across the base to the plating shop. This shop essentially coats the outside of parts that then are used with munitions. Before this shop, these operations were done by hand. The new plating shop handles a lot of the heavy lifting.

Waylon Matthews spent a year working at the old plating facility. He says the new process will make things a lot better for those doing the work.

Matthews says, "My old coworkers and anybody that works in the position that I was in about a year ago will have a much better environment to work in. I think they can take more pride in their work knowing that the quality will be there."

Both buildings have been in the works for around a decade.