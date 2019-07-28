Craig Park in Brazil now allowing some boats on water

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI)-- Sunday was a great day to be outside and after a recent change, you can enjoy some time on the water in a Wabash Valley park.

Nathan Bryan works at Jack's Bait, Tackle, & More shop in Brazil, Ind.

Nathan Bryan told News 10 he's been kayaking for five years now.

He said it's his favorite pastime.

With Craig Park allowing some boats on the water, he can't wait to test out the waves.

"Mainly because you can go wherever you want by yourself and you don't have to worry about other people," said Bryan.

Now, he'll be able to take his kayak on the water at Craig Park.

Brazil Parks and Recreation officially open Craig Park for man-powered watercraft.

Things like kayaks, canoes, rowboats and paddleboats are allowed.

"We have a blast out there a lot of people fish around the bank there and nobody ever fishes back towards the back so it's not fished out back there"

There are rules of course.

"Wear your life jacket you gotta have a floatation device you gotta go by the state rules," said Jack Elder, owner of Jack's Bait, Tackle, & More shop.

He said even though the boats aren't motorized, you can never be too safe.

"You can never know what could happen you never know and ya gotta be safe," said Elder.

Bryan said he and a boatload of his friends plan to make a trip to the lake soon.

He believes many will appreciate this.

"People fish down there at Craig Park but there will be a lot more coming in since you can out boats on it and stuff," said Bryan.

You will need to have a boating permit if you want to use a boat on the water.

For more on the Indiana boating laws click here.