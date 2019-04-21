Craft Beer Festival benefits Habitat for Humanity

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University is raising money to build a Habitat for Humanity home for a local family.

ISU hoped to get the money flowing by first getting some brews flowing. A Craft Beer Festival got people in the giving spirit! It took place at the Terre Haute Brewing Company.

Organizers with ISU say it was a good time and the money raised will help a Wabash Valley family build a home this fall.