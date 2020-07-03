Crackle of a firework can make your pet anxious, why experts warn pet owners to prepare

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The crackle of a firework... It's what many of us look forward to during the 4th celebrations.

But for our furry friends, it brings a different feeling.

The loud, unpredictable sounds can cause your animal anxiety causing them to hide, whimper, or even run.

In fact.. the celebration leads to more lost pets than any other day of the year.

Nationwide.. experts suggest you microchip your pet or reach out to a vet about anti-anxiety medication.

Sarah Valentine, the manager at the Terre Haute Humane Society says it's important to take the time to remember your pets during the celebration to avoid runaways or accidents.

"If people are shooting off fireworks next door they may end up just running... jumping that fence and going. There's the potential of them getting hit by a car or they'll just keep running just because everyone keeps setting them off and it's scaring them," said Valentine.

Due to the anxiety of the holiday, shelters see their busiest days on July 5th.

Valentine says if you happen to find a pet, properly bring them in or look for a chip or tag.

"If you do find one, check for a tag first, and then if you need to bring it here, please wait until the morning of the 5th to bring them here. If you could put them in a garage or a safe space we would really appreciate it instead of them being dumped here. "