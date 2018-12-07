Clear

Coyote season just getting started

Many people in the wabash valley and the midwest see coyotes, but this is the time of year where you may be seeing them a lot more.

Posted: Dec. 7, 2018 6:36 PM
Posted By: Chris Piper

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - They're very easy to confuse, because most people expect them to be bigger.

Coyotes are about the same size as a medium sized dog, and you may be seeing them more often this time of year.

"Coyotes can move really long distances, so that means they could go 100 miles or more, which means they're doing a lot of traveling and people are going to be more likely to see them."

Geriann Albers knows a lot about the animals because she's a fur bearer biologist for the DNR.

Coyotes are more attracted to urban areas in the cold, simply because they're looking for shelter and food.

"People attract a lot of food sources that coyotes like, like rabbits, and mice, and squirrels and things like that. So coyotes are very commonly found wherever people are and that includes our urban areas."

The good news is, Albers says the coyotes usually aren't violent toward humans.

In fact, they bring a lot of benefits to the ecosystem.

"They help keep our small rodent populations in balance, like our mice and voles, things like that. And they also help clean up road kill, deer, and animals that have died in the woods."

So if you see one, what's the best thing to do?

"First step we always tell people is to remove food sources. And then if you see one in your yard, we always recommend trying to scare it away, make it uncomfortable whenever you can. So that's making loud noises, clapping your hands."

And always remember, if you don't provoke them, they usually stay away from humans.

